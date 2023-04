Sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words.

Modern science has long recognized the power of creativity to heal trauma.

Therapies involving music, writing, painting, theatre, dance and many more are now widely practiced and having brilliant success.

This week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind looks into the many ways that art is being used as treatment for both adults and children to help cope with trauma.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m.