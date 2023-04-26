Kalkaska Conservation District Selling Tree Seedlings at Kalkaska County Road Commission

Spring is here and conservation districts across the state are preparing millions of trees for sale.

The Kalkaska Conservation District is sorting and bundling around 50,000 seedlings this week for distribution. Ever year, they hold a sale, but this is the first year it’ll be held at the Kalkaska County Road Commission.

Even if you didn’t order any trees, you can still stop by to ask questions, tour the facility and enjoy some ice cream.

Advertisement

There may even be seedlings available to buy without a preorder.

This is all in effort to protect natural resources.

“Habitats are becoming fragmented just by nature of us developing and building homes and wanting to live in rural areas. And so planning and creating edge habitat is really important to try to keep the ecosystem as intact as we can while still having us humans enjoy the landscape,” Renee Penny, a conservation specialist at the Kalkaska Conservation District, said.

Any trees leftover will be donated to education and restoration programs.

The sale is from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.