Frankfort Land Trust Breaks Ground for Grove Place Homes

More affordable housing is on its way to Benzie County.

The Frankfort Land Trust has broke ground for Grove Place Homes. It will consist of four three-bedroom, two-bath homes.

The land trust is working with the Northern Michigan Community Action Agency to place homeowners.

The first two will be able to move in as soon as August.

“We’re excited to say that the talking is behind us and we’re finally shovels in the ground and homes are going to be going up. A thank you to the community for support to the city county, MSHDA played a big role in this, as well as far as funding,” Jay White, the Frankfort Land Trust President, said.

The final two homeowners will be able to move in next spring.