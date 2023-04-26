A Happy Tail: Senior Dog Finding His Forever Home

Sammy

Every week we bring you dogs and cats from all over Northern Michigan looking for someone to adopt them, and this week we’re bringing you a happy ending for one of those dogs looking for adoption.

Meet Sammy, who was adopted on May 9, 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He was originally brought up from Texas after a hurricane, and no one wanted him because he was over 9-years-old and too old to everyone who wanted puppies.

But Rita and Joe Singer were convinced by the Missaukee Humane Society’s manager to come and see him.

Three years later and Sammy calls Traverse City his home after a successful adoption.

Sammy is over 12-years-old, walks over two to four miles every day, rain or shine, and absolutely loves it.

And if you want to give a happy ending like Sammy got to one of the many dogs and cats in the shelters, check out our Adopt-a-Pet segment every week on the four.