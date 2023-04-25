Village of Shepherd Gearing up for Another Maple Syrup Festival

The Village of Shepherd is all dressed up for the Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival, which starts Thursday.

The festival brings visitors from across the state and has been a staple in the village since the 1950s. The festival requires 800 volunteers and 1,450 gallons of maple syrup. It features a number of activities including 5K races, carnival rides and lots and lots of syrup.

One man at the Shepherd Sugar Bush, Arnold Hammel, has been volunteering by making candy and syrup for the festival since the 1980s. He says he’s excited for another great festival and teaching people about the wonders of maple syrup.

“The kids get to help collect sap, and the adults, too. That’s something in their memory, and then hopefully as they grow up they’ll keep it in their memory and they’ll say, ‘Okay, lets keep volunteering.’ ... I think that’s a really important part and we all get to know each other well. It’s just a good community,” Hammel says.

The festival runs from April 27 to May 1.

