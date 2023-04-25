The One Up XP Show - Episode 44: TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, U of M 10 Questions, Senior Airman Cole Schlegel

I use to wake up at sunrise as a kid to grab my cereal and turn on the TV to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Saturday mornings! Nothing better! Well they made a follow up to the old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle games and it is a masterpiece! Me, Klam, NeoFirefly & ArmyVet take on the ol Shred Head!

We also sit down with the wonderful Cybbi Barton from the University of Michigan! We ask her the 10 Questions to Earn a One Up!

We sit down with Senior Airman Cole Schlegel as he was apart of Esports history! He and his team won the first ForceCon which pitted all 6 branches of the armed forces against each other in Esports! Air Force beat Army in Halo in the first Federally Recognized Esports Event!