The One Up XP Show - Episode 43: Flight Simulator, Northwood University 10 Questions, Senior Airman Cole Schlegel

I go all in on Flight Simulator and take you on a nice and relaxing flight from TVC (Traverse City) to the Cadillac Airport in a nice little private plane! A little bumpy but we made it!

We also sit down with Cody Elsen the leader of Northwood University’s Esports program! We ask him the 10 Questions to Earn a One Up!

We also preview our sit down with Senior Airman Cole Schlegel as he was apart of Esports history! He and his team won the first ForceCon which pitted all 6 branches of the armed forces against each other in Esports! Air Force beat Army in Halo in the first Federally Recognized Esports Event!