President Biden Announces 2024 Presidential Run

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has formally announced he’s running for reelection in 2024.

Biden made the announcement Tuesday. The Democratic president is asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when he was sworn in to office and set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.

Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. Biden is betting his first-term legislative achievements and 50-plus years of experience in Washington will count for more with voters. Biden faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination but a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.