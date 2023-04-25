Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Offering Mental Health First Aid Classes

Usually, when we think of first aid the first thing that comes to mind is physical harm.

But sometimes you need first aid for your mental health. Which is why Northern Lakes Community Mental Health is offering mental health first aid classes this summer and fall.

Anyone is welcome to take the seven and a half hour class, and can choose between the adult or youth mental health course.

It’ll cover a wide array of topics, like common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges and how to interact with a person in crisis.

Northern Lakes says these issues are more prevalent than people realize.

“It is more common for us to deal with possibly a mental health challenge or a crisis than it is for somebody maybe dealing with a heart attack. I think that we are becoming better at recognizing some of the signs and symptoms,” Cynthia Petersen from Northern Lakes Community Health said.

The sessions cost $50, and if you would like to register or look at session dates, click here.