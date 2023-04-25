National Cherry Festival, Community Mourns Loss of Arnolds Amusement Matriarch

The community is mourning the loss of a longtime business owner, Agnes Arnold.

Agnes Arnold was the head of Arnold Amusements and the longtime provider of carnival rides for the National Cherry Festival.

Agnes died Saturday, and her death comes a little more than two years after her husband Ivan died in February 2021.

Their business, Arnold Amusements served carnivals across the country, but was best known for the work they’ve done locally. The Executive Director of the National Cherry Festival, Kat Paye, says the Arnolds were local legends.

The Arnolds were ambassadors of the Cherry Festival for over 60 years and have been the entertainment and midway producer for the Cherry Festival for around 45 years.

“We loved to see [Ivan and Agnes] every year. So, it will be a little bit of a sad summer to walk over to the midway and not have Anges’ smiling face once again,” Paye admits.

However, she says she’s looking forward to continuing the Cherry Festival’s partnership with Arnold Amusements and Agnes and Ivan’s kids and grandkids.

“We can’t wait to see the rest of the family and crew join us this year for the 97th National Cherry Festival,” Paye says.