Police Investigating Vandalism of Shepherd Park That’s Under Construction

Police in the village of Shepherd, south of Mt. Pleasant in Isabella County, are investigating a local park after discovering vandalism.

Officers say the new Spray Park was damaged after someone drilled holes in a pipe.

Damage at Village of Shepherd Spray Park

The park is still under construction, with much of the concession and locker rooms still being built. Police say the vandal punctured the pipe for that building but say the damage will not impact the rest of the park.

They say they are still set for their grand opening on June 1.

The Shepherd Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact them.