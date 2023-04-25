Grayling Ice Company to Pay Thousands In Fines Over Ammonia Spill

The EPA says it has reached a settlement with Arctic Glacier USA hazardous materials at their Grayling facility.

They say the company will pay $232,593 in penalties following an ammonia release that caused pipe failure at their ice manufacturing plant.

The EPA says Arctic Glacier USA failed to report the release of more than 1,500 pounds of anhydrous ammonia back in June 2022. Anything over 100 pounds must be reported.

They say the company did not notify the required national, state or local agencies.