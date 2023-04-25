Grant Me Hope: Jordan

For this week’s Grant Me Hope we meet 12-year-old Jordan who is a sweet, yet shy, kid looking for his forever home.

Jordan’s favorite game is Minecraft because he likes to build stuff and blow stuff up, and he loves playing with Legos. His favorite move is Dr. Strange.

His friends would describe him as very funny, and that he loves to make people laugh and be involved in things.

He loves to tell you animal facts, and save money to help animals. And he wouldn’t mind having a dog.

Jordan would work really well with a family that is able to give him a lot of one-on-one attention since that helps him thrive well.

For more information about Jordan and the adoption process, click here.