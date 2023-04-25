Skip to Main

Farwell Schools Hosts Educational Dinner On the Dangers of Fentanyl

Farwell Schools Hosts Educational Dinner On the Dangers of Fentanyl

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
04/25/2023 11:42 AM EDT

The opioid and drug epidemic has been raging on for years now, and when those drugs are laced with fentanyl it can destroy communities.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone. That’s why Farwell Schools is hosting a night of education to inform everyone about this dangerous drug.

Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 26 with a presentation at 7 p.m. The event is open to parents, community members and any middle school and high school students with a parent present.

Farwell Superintendent Steve Scoville joins us now to talk more about the event. You can RSVP on the school’s website.

In this article:
Clare County