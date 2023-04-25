Farwell Schools Hosts Educational Dinner On the Dangers of Fentanyl

The opioid and drug epidemic has been raging on for years now, and when those drugs are laced with fentanyl it can destroy communities.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone. That’s why Farwell Schools is hosting a night of education to inform everyone about this dangerous drug.

Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 26 with a presentation at 7 p.m. The event is open to parents, community members and any middle school and high school students with a parent present.

Farwell Superintendent Steve Scoville joins us now to talk more about the event. You can RSVP on the school’s website.