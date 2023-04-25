Farwell Area Schools Spreading Awareness for Risks of Fentanyl

Opioid deaths are continuing to rise, and one local school district is inviting the public to learn about the risks of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is making its way to every corner of the nation. It takes so little of the drug to cause an overdose, and when it’s being mixed in with other street drugs to increase profit, a lot of people don’t even know they’re consuming it.

Farwell Area Schools has been taking steps to make the campus safer, including training staff on how to recognize an overdose and how to administer naloxone.

The next step is inviting the public to their Fentanyl Awareness Night where Doctor Tess Gordon will share important information about the dangers of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl, you don’t get addicted to it. You get dead from it. And it’s it’s it if it’s mixed into something you think you’re taking, like marijuana or something else and you think it’s safe because you’ve taken that drug before. When fentanyl is mixed into it, it’s not safe. It’s deadly,” Steve Scoville, the Farwell Area Schools superintendent, said.

The event starts with a free dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night followed by a presentation.

You can RSVP on the school’s website.

