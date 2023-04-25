East Jordan Student Investigated After Making Threats, Police Say; Evidence Found at Home

The East Jordan Police Department said Tuesday that evidence was found in the home of a student who allegedly made violent threats at school.

At the end of the school day on Friday, April 21, the police department responded to the East Jordan Middle-High School for a report of a student making threats of using a firearm against other students, the department said.

Multiple students reported hearing the student making the threats and reported them to school administrators, police said. The school then contacted East Jordan Police Department School Resource Officer James Schlappi.

Schlappi and another officer investigated and found that the student who allegedly made the threats did not have any weapons on him or at the school. However, a search warrant was then issued for the student’s home, and police said evidence was found. They did not specify what the evidence was.

The incident is still under investigation, and the student’s name is not being released at this time. Police said the student will not attend school during the investigation.

Police Chief George Lasater praised the students who spoke out and reported the student for allegedly making the threats.