Boating Sales Expected to Rise After Challenging Year

It’s still a little chilly out there, but it’s almost time to get the boat out on the water.

And while a shortage in parts and boats last year kept people from getting repairs or the new boat they wanted, local boat dealers say this year should look a little different.

“This year is looking good for boating as a whole,” says Aaron Repke of Lakeside Motor Sports in Mecosta County.

Repke says their inventory for parts and boats are back to normal, which means quicker repairs and more options.

“As for repairs, we’re going to see a lot more repairs because a lot of people were holding off to order because they wanted to order and the wait time was too long. So we’re going to see a lot more repairs as well, but we’re also going to see a lot of new boat sales,” Repke says.

They say while the challenges of last year didn’t really affect them, they say it did impact many other boat dealers and say they’re happy to have things back to normal.