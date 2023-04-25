86th National Trout Festival in Kalkaska Kicks off Wednesday

On Wednesday, the 86th National Trout Festival in Kalkaska begins.

“The National Trout Festival is one of the first festivals of the year in Michigan. It was designed in the beginning to honor trout fishing and so many streams, lakes, rivers, and stuff up here,” explained Diana Needham, President of the National Trout Festival. “This just seemed to be the trout capital of Michigan.”

Rise and shine. It’s fishing time is the theme for this year.

Advertisement

“You name it. We got it going on. We got fishing contests for kids, a carnival, Whispering Pines Animal Kingdom Tropical Trailer with animals, the snakes and spiders and stuff in it and we have a huge flea market,” said Needham.

“Check out the flea market, which is typically a huge hit,” said Monte Rindlisbache, Director of Operations for the National Trout Festival.

Not only is the festival a good time, but it also kickstarts the busy spring and summer season in Kalkaska.

“It’s such a draw for the community to have a lot of people come in,” said Rindlisbache.

Advertisement

And countless volunteers have this festival going strong for more than eight decades.

For a complete list of all the 86th National Trout Festival events, click here.