United Way Dental Launching United We Smile to Help With Dental Care in Traverse City

United Way of Northwest Michigan is going to be bringing brighter smiles to Traverse City.

That’s because they’re launching a United We Smile, which is an oral health initiative. It’s aiming to help fund future dentists help the under served in the community.

The dental care will be free for those in need.

“So we want to kind of go full circle with it so we can teach the future providers and in the process provide free care for those who have been waiting so long since the pandemic,” Jennifer Kerns, the United Way Director of Health Initiatives, said.

“Extremely grateful to all of our donors, advocates and volunteers who have supported us up to this point and made a strong enough to go after such a large initiative and bring this here to our community,” Seth Johnson, a member of United Way or Northwest Michigan, said.

United We Smile will start seeing their first patients at the beginning of September.