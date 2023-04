Tucker Carlson Photo by Wikimedia/Gage Skidmore

Fox News announced Monday that effective immediately, Tucker Carlson is no longer with the network.

Fox said in a statement, “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Carlson’s show will be replaced by an interim show until Fox can find a new host, the company said.

The move comes several days after Fox and Dominion settled a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.