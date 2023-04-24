One Dead, Two Injured After Car Hits Tree in Isabella County

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says that Weidman man was killed in a car accident Saturday that took place on Weidman Road near Mission Road.

Around 5:45 p.m., deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a car that left the roadway and hit a tree. While on the scene, deputies were told that a car had been turning into a driveway in front of the car involved, and that the car left the roadway to avoid the hitting the car turning into the driveway.

Deputies say that the driver, a 55-year-old man from Weidman, and two passengers, a 45-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl, were trapped in the car and had to be extracted.

Once they were out of the car, deputies say they were transported to the nearest hospital. They say the man suffered severe head and other trauma and was transferred to another medical facility.

On Monday, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the man’s family that he had died from the injuries of the accident.

The accident is still under investigation.