Northern Michigan Communities Have Until May 2 to File for Opioid Settlement Funds

The deadline for local governments in Northern Michigan to file for funds from a multi-billion dollar opioid settlement has been extended to May 2.

Michigan signed onto the national settlement against Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Pharmaceuticals, CVS Pharmacy, and Walmart Pharmacy in December 2022.

There are 278 local governments in Michigan (called “subdivisions” in the settlement agreement) eligible to participate. Other municipalities are eligible if they are currently suing one of the companies involved or have a population of 10,000 or more.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office has a full list of the counties, townships and cities who can file to receive funds.

Michigan is getting more than $446 million in the settlement, which will be prioritized toward treatment and prevention of opioid addiction.