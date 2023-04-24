MTM On The Road: Cheers to Wine Coast Weekend at the Grand Traverse Resort-6:45

May is Michigan Wine Month and The Grand Traverse Resort is celebrating! The Resort will be hosting their Wine Coast Weekend May 12th through the 14th.

16 local wineries will be featured at the Wine Coast Weekend as well as some exclusive opportunities from Traverse City Tourism with an Uncorked Passport!

It gets better too, the Wine Coast Weekend will be filled with great food and a special dinner to pair all 16 local wines with great dishes.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler, are behind the scenes getting all the exclusives.