Man Charged for Assault, Allegedly Laced Woman’s Cigarettes With Meth

Mark Jason Delisle

An Alpena man was arrested and charged after troopers say he assaulted her and allegedly laced her cigarettes with meth.

The woman called 911 crying on Wednesday, Apr. 19. Troopers learned that 50-year-old Mark Jason Delisle had left the scene in a black pickup truck.

They arrested Delisle and interviewed the victim. She said he had been injecting her cigarettes with meth, and when she tried to call the police he got angry and assaulted her.

Delisle is charged with one count Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder, and one count Domestic Violence Second Offense. His bond was set at $5,000. His next scheduled court appearance is on May 10.