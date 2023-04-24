Little Traverse Conservancy Asking for Help to Bring New Trail to Charlevoix County

The Little Traverse Conservancy is asking for the community’s help to bring a new trail to Charlevoix County.

They’re just under $100,000 shy of their $1.8 million goal.

The Don and Eileen Klein Nature Trail would be universally accessible, running form sportsmans peak in East Jordan to the Rogers Family Homestead Nature Preserve.

It’ll turn through the wetlands next to the Jordan River and will be a comfortable trail for wheelchairs, strollers and joggers.

“My dad is 90 years old and has poor vision. This is the type of trail that he could use. Think of parents with kids in strollers, You know? Think of somebody coming back from an injury or an illness that needs to get out and get some exercise and need some sort of easier path to do so,” Kieran Fleming, the Little Traverse Conservancy Executive Director, said.

