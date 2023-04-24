Emergency Training Exercises to Take Place on Beaver Island This Week

Michigan State Police said Monday that state police, U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies will be conducting an emergency response training exercise on Beaver Island in Charlevoix County on April 28 and 29.

Local residents on Beaver Island will see an increase in emergency response activities, as multiple agencies will be testing response and law enforcement capabilities between Charlevoix and Beaver Island. The operation, titled Maritime Resolve, will bring together multiple U.S. Coast Guard units, Michigan State Police, Charlevoix Emergency Management, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, the Little Traverse Bay Band of Ottawa Indians, and other government and civil emergency response agencies in Northern Michigan to confirm and test response capabilities.

The focus of the exercise is to confirm the ability to respond to multiple hypothetical emergencies in a remote location like Beaver Island, state police said.

MSP will be providing multiple resources including troopers and command staff from the MSP Gaylord Post, MSP Emergency Support Team, MSP Aviation Unit, MSP Marine Services Team and MSP Canine units. The U.S. Coast Guard regularly partners with state and local agencies to train, prepare and equip for emergencies.