The City of Frankfort’s fire department says they responded to a building explosion with at least one person injured on Monday.

The explosion happened in Benzie County off Deadstream Road.

They say one victim who was inside the building was taken to hospital, and the building was mostly destroyed.

The victim’s current condition is unknown as well as what caused the explosion.

The fire department says they were assisted by Homestead Township Fire and Benzie County EMS.

Benzie County building explosion