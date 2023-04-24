1 Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt After Being Partially Ejected from Vehicle in Montcalm Co. Crash

A crash on Fenwick Road west of Barnes Road in Montcalm County, Fairplains Township, killed one person.

Michigan State Police said Monday that a 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in which his 25-year-old female passenger was seriously injured after being partially ejected.

On Saturday, April 22, at 10:39 a.m., troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post responded to the crash, which was on Fenwick Road west of Barnes Road in Montcalm County, Fairplains Township.

State police said the preliminary investigation found that the man was driving west on Fenwick when he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway to the left, overturned while striking numerous trees and came to rest on its roof.

Advertisement

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene, troopers said.

A 25-year-old female passenger was partially ejected and trapped in the vehicle, troopers said. She was rescued by witnesses and was taken to the hospital by Montcalm EMS with serious injuries.

State police said speed and lack of seatbelt use are believed to be a factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan Fire Department, Montcalm EMS and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.