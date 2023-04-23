Body of Traverse City Man Found Near Mouth of Boardman River

The Traverse City Police Department is confirming a body was found in West Bay near the mouth of the Boardman River Saturday morning.

The search started when officers were dispatched to North Union Street Bridge around 9:00 Friday evening.

Witnesses said they heard a splash and saw a body submerged underwater heading downstream.

Advertisement

Traverse City Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office immediately started searching, but called off the search due to the dark.

They resumed their search around 8:00 Saturday morning, and the body of a 32-year-old Traverse City man was found three hours later by a drone in West Bay near the mouth of the Boardman Rover.

It’s still unclear how the man ended up in the water.

The investigation is ongoing.