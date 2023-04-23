4 From The Four: Michael Stevens Helps Raise $6K for Kids’ Charity - and More

Each week here on 9&10, we’ll highlight four of the must-see stories from the past week that aired on the four. Be sure to tune in every weekday, and check out our special four webpage here!

1. One Up XP Show: 24 Hours of Gaming for Charity

Michael Stevens and friends recently played video games for 24 hours straight and ate some horrible things to raise money for A Kid Again - Michigan Chapter. Michael, Daniel Bingham, The Cherryland Ghostbusters and more raised $6,385.89! That means 182 kids enrolled in A Kid Again get to go to Michigan’s Adventures absolutely free to spend a day being A Kid Again!

Advertisement

2. Crafting with the Katies: Make Your Own Wire Art Sign

For this week’s Crafting with the Katies, we’ll be making some wire art signs for the Good Day Northern Michigan and The Four set, but this is a craft you can recreate at home!

3. Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: Making Seed Benches

Baby seedlings are precious to farmers and growers, and they take a ton of love and care to make sure they properly grow. That’s why on this week’s Growing, Eating and Educating with NanBop Farm, Farm Director Andrea Bushre shows us how to make a seed bench with some helping hands.

Advertisement

4. Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Lineworker Appreciation Day

Lineworkers put themselves in harms way every day to keep the power flowing to homes, which is why April 18 was Lineworker Appreciation Day. The day is intended to highlight the hard work and dedication of those who work on electrical lines. And in recognition of those workers, Consumers Energy published a new blog spotlighting their talented and dedicated workers.



