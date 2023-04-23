2023 Cadillac Earth Day Celebration Teaches Kids About Conservation

Sunday was the 2023 Cadillac Earth Day Celebration at the Commons in Downtown Cadillac.

“We try to invite participants that are going to talk about conservation and natural resources,” said Chad Phillips, Chair of the 2023 Cadillac Earth Day Celebration.

The cold weather didn’t stop the 20 vendors from having interactive booths.

“The MSU extension was here. We had EGLE, and they did something on water quality showing kids how pollution happens. We had some vendors selling honey,” explained Phillips.

The Cadillac Mayor’s Youth Council helped put on the celebration.

“We have a booth set up where we have coloring books, fliers and just information for the city and what we do to help encourage environmental health,” said Autumn Webster, a Mayor’s Youth Council member.

“Kids are our future. We need to make sure that we have a clean environment, a sustainable environment that we have renewable energy. We have a plan for how we’re going to conserve natural resources. And as anything, it’s easier to start on young thinking about how important that is, and then hopefully they’ll pass it on to their children someday,” said Phillips.

Every child also got to take home a pine tree to plant.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to spend time with their kids planting, then watching those trees grow and being part of the solution to a better environment,” explained Phillips.