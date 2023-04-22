No One Injured in Rudyard Township House Fire

Three fire departments in Chippewa County were on the scene of a house fire Friday.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire on South Centerline Road between M-48 and 23 Mile Road in Rudyard Township. When the firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was visible.

Rudyard, Pickford and Kinross Volunteer Fire Departments, along with Kinross EMS responded.

Advertisement

Fire officials at the scene say everyone, including the dogs, got out. But it is unknown if the homeowner’s cats made it out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.