21st Annual K.C. Hobbies Spring Fling Brings Out Remote Control Car Enthusiasts

Remote controlled racing in St. Ignace Saturday featured a few dozen race cars.

The 21st Annual K.C. Hobbies Spring Fling wrapped up Saturday afternoon at Little Bear East Arena.

Racers, both young and seasoned, took to the indoor track to test their skills around sharp corners and tough jumps.

Remote controlled cars can cost as little as a couple hundred dollars to start up at a beginner level.

One racer from bark river has been racing since high school.

He says a hobby like this can keep kids interested in it as they get older.

“When you look at our society today, it’s so hard to get kids away from screens,” said Shawn Henderson, who’s been racing for 25 years. “This is a pretty wholesome hobby, and it lets them learn how to use tools and learn about physics. There’s actually a lot of science involved in this, too!”

The winners got bragging rights, and an award plaque.







