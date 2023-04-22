16 Songs to Get You In the Mood for Earth Day

This year, Earth Day falls on Saturday, April 22, which also happens to be Record Store Day! So what better time to listen to some Earth Day music?

Here’s our list of some great songs to help you celebrate.

Earth Day Every Day (Celebrate) – John Denver

Slow and thoughtful before turning into an upbeat number that will make you want to dance, this song is all about appreciating nature every day of the year.

This Land Is Your Land – Woody Guthrie

There are wonders from coast to coast, but Woody Guthrie’s full version of the song ends with a reminder to look after the people of the land as well: “In the shadow of the steeple, I saw my people / By the relief office, I seen my people / As they stood there hungry, I stood there asking / Is this land made for you and me?”

Don’t Go Near the Water – Johnny Cash

Our water (especially here in Michigan) is one of our greatest resources, and Johnny Cash says we better take care of it before it’s too late.

Don’t Go Near the Water – The Beach Boys

A different song, but one with the same message: there’s no life without clean water (and certainly no surfing!).

Clear, Blue Skies – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

CSNY says the earth will still be here long after we’re gone, so we better make sure the air is clean if we want to stick around.

Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) – Marvin Gaye

In his biography, Marvin Gaye said “When we don’t follow [Jesus’] example and turn to exploitation and greed, we destroy ourselves. That’s what ‘Mercy Mercy Me’ is about.”

Big Yellow Taxi – Joni Mitchell

We all know the chorus to this song, and it really says it all: “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” The cover by the Counting Crows is almost as classic.

Paradise – John Prine

John Prine’s moving ballad about the environmental dangers of mining might just break your heart.

Where Do the Children Play? – Cat Stevens

We can keep paving roads and building skyscrapers, but this song reminds us to leave some green spaces the next generation.

Down to Earth – Peter Gabriel

From the Disney/Pixar movie Wall-E (if you haven’t seen it – even if you’re an adult – we think it’s worth a watch), the message here is to get our heads out of the clouds, come “down to earth” and pay attention to what’s going on in the environment.

The 3 R’s (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) – Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson’s songs are always playful and fun. That’s why this song for kids is really for everyone. Try to listen and not sing along.

Big Beautiful Planet – Raffi

OK, one more song for kids. This one’s a classic! If you feel like some of the songs on this list are downers, this one will make you smile.

Burn On – Randy Newman

Nothing quite says ecological disaster like a river catching on fire. Randy Newman takes at aim at the history of our polluted waterways in his classic style.

Gone Green – Brad Paisley

Doing what’s right isn’t always easy, and Brad Paisley finds the humor in “rednecks” trying to go green. You’ll be laughing at the lyrics, but the message might just sink in too.

(It’s Not Easy) Bein’ Green – Kermit the Frog

Kermit’s song might not actually be about Earth Day, but it isn’t easy being green! When it comes to saving the planet, the Muppets would say it’s just important to do your part.

What a Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong

We’ll end on a strong note with this celebration of all life’s natural wonders. You’ve heard it before, but Louis Armstrong’s message is as powerful as ever.