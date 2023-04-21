‘We Must Do Both’ Gov. Whitmer Balances Economic Development and Protecting Resources

Governor Gretchen Whitmer spent Friday morning in Cadillac, making several stops before ending with the 45th Annual Cadillac Governor’s Breakfast.

Every April, the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce welcomes the sitting governor to address the area’s business leaders and hundreds of students. This year, Governor Whitmer’s address focused on infrastructure and manufacturing. These are two sectors she wants to strengthen, while keeping a balance on what already makes Michigan great.

“It’s paramount that we protect the natural resources, and ensure that anglers and hunters and people that depend on recreation, continue to have their interest protected,” said Whitmer.

She toured a manufacturing plant and cut the ribbon on new municipal water wells before the breakfast Friday. They are a clear example of the two interests she strives to protect, business and natural resources.

“We need to tell people you don’t have to choose between carbon neutrality and good manufacturing jobs,” said Whitmer. “We’re an example that you can and we must do both.”

Manufacturing hasn’t always had a clean history. That’s where Whitmer says there is opportunity. Opportunity in attracting clean manufacturing and helping retrofit what we have.

“I think it’s important that you know the government is incentivizing businesses that are eager to make this transition,” said Whitmer. “But have got cost prohibitive barriers.”

It’s more than just green manufacturing. More businesses means more trucks on the roads and more people, more driving. Whitmer already is the “Fix the Damn Roads” governor, how do we pay for this added stress on already crumbling roads?

“We know that a gas tax is not going to be a good long-term source of building out our infrastructure,” said Whitmer. “No state’s figured out what it looks like yet.”

It appears that is the strategy. Michigan wants to be a pioneer, a front runner, and that means the answers are not set yet but she’s confident they will find them along the way.

“I’m confident but it doesn’t mean that it’s going to be easy,” said Whitmer. “I think we’ve got some of the greatest minds in the world who call Michigan home who are navigating this transition.”

This race to a greener, more prosperous Michigan is aspirational but we can’t afford to allow our natural resources to lose in that race.

“We’ve got a great recreation industry in Michigan,” said Whitmer. “We’ve got four seasons and we’re embarking on some of the best of the best.”