Village of Bear Lake Board Opts Out of Controversial Sewage Project

After months of back and forth a decision has been made about the controversial project in Manistee County.

The Two Lakes Collaborative Sewer Authority Board was told by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that they would ‘likely’ not be able to provide the grant funding needed to fund the proposed $60 million sewer project that would serve the Village of Bear Lake as well as the townships of Onekama, Pleasanton and Bear Lake.

The Bear Lake Village Board was already wary of the project, but were especially opposed if there was no government funding. The board decided Thursday to opt out of the project all together.

Advertisement

Bear Lake Village Board

Board members were met with a round of applause from residents in attendance. The Village President, Shelly Lynnes, as well as other board members raised concerns with the financial impact the project could have on residents.

“Best case scenario is $130 a month, per resident. Worst case scenario is $230 a month, per resident,” Lynnes explains.

Although the board voted unanimously on opting out, one board member reminded folks of the infrastructural needs the village has and hopes residents won’t turn their nose up at future projects.

“Be aware and be open to the concept of improving our current infrastructure in a way we can fiscally do that. But we have to go forward because if we continue to hit the brakes on everything there won’t be a village for everyone to enjoy,” he states.

Advertisement

Bear Lake residents sang the boards praises after Thursday’s meeting, saying they saved residents thousands.

“The people voted unanimously to not be apart of this and the board heard them and acted appropriately,” one man said.

The Two Lake Collaborative Sewer Authority Board could not be reached for comment.