Top News: Missing Wife’s Body Found in Freezer, Sheriff Says - and More

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan:

1. Deputies Release Name of Man Arrested for Hiding Wife’s Body in Home

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says Terrell York was charged on Wednesday for failing to report a dead body. Deputies visited his home after his wife’s family said they hadn’t heard from her in nearly a year and were worried about her. They arrested York on another outstanding warrant, then searched his home and found his wife’s body in a chest freezer in the kitchen.

2. Runaway Hospital Patient Locks Homeowners Out of Their Home, Sheriff Says

A 36-year-old man court ordered to be at Munson Hospital ran away from the Grayling hospital on April 15, officials said. The man walked to a relative’s home in Grayling Township where he then locked them out of their own home, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say when the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Grayling Public Safety, and Michigan State Police were talking to the homeowners, the man was seen holding a large knife. In the past, the man had made comments about harming the police, according to the homeowners.

3. Check Your Powerball Tickets, Someone In Michigan Won $1M

Someone in Michigan is one million dollars richer after winning the $1 million Powerball prize. The lucky player matched the five white balls from Saturday night’s drawing. Check your tickets, those numbers are: 1, 33, 24, 56, and 59. The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis of Waterford in February 2020.

4. Beware of ‘Juice Jacking,’ Nessel Warns Michiganders

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning consumers to beware of a new method hackers have devised to steal personal data. The FBI calls it “Juice Jacking,” a cyber-theft tactic that can occur whenever an electronic device is plugged into a public charging station like those found in airports or hotel lobbies.

5. MSP: Man Who Caused Schools to Shut Down After Police Chase Last Week Has Been Charged

Michigan State Police said Monday that the driver who fired at an officer was identified as 56-year-old Keith Kelly Howard of Lewiston, and that multiple charges have been filed against him. Howard was arraigned Monday in the 88th District Court in Montmorency County on one count assault with intent to murder, one count possession of firearm by a felon, one count felony weapons charge, and one count flee and elude.

6. Suspected Meth Dealers With Multiple Outstanding Warrants Arrested

Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement says they arrested two people in Otsego County for dealing meth on April 13. SANE detectives and Gaylord City K9 officers searched a car after they say the two people inside bought meth. They found 19 grams of meth, suboxone (an opioid), and packaging materials. Lucas Hickey, 41, and Melanie Moore, 41, were both arrested. Hickey was arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine, PWID Methamphetamine, Possession of Suboxone, Improper Registration Plate, and No Insurance. He also has outstanding warrants in Montmorency County for drugs and weapons charges, in Presque Isle County for failure to appear for assault and battery charges, and in Cheboygan County for child support.

7. Grand Traverse County Road Commission, Michigan DNR at Odds Over Roadkill

Jay Saksweski, the Grand Traverse County Road Commission superintendent, said the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is objecting to where they can put roadkill that needs to be disposed of, even threatening fines. “I’d personally be mad if there was a deer in my front yard. Unfortunately, our hands are tied until the DNR says you can go back to the way you had been doing things without fear of being fined,” said Saksweski. The road commission said it was a great service that they’ve always been able to provide, until late last year.

8. Judge Says Gun Rights Groups Had Opportunities to Testify at Hearings

The Michigan Court of Claims has ruled that Michigan Open Carry and Great Lakes Gun Rights did not prove they were prevented from having their side heard during gun legislation hearings. The two groups claimed that they were prevented from providing testimony, in violation of the Open Meetings Act. However, the State says Michigan Open Carry testified at two meetings and both groups were able to submit testimony.

9. Grassroots Effort to Save a Popular Recreation Spot in Northern Michigan Gains Steam

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in January they had no choice but to draw down the Cornwall Flooding Dam over safety concerns. The dam is located in Cheboygan County between Wolverine and Canada Creek Ranch, and a 2019 study showed it was badly in need of repair. And when the DNR struggled to find the funding, they decided it was best to drain the water and get rid of the dam. Now, they’ve agreed to perform another geo-technical analysis while state lawmakers look for money.

10. Senate Appropriations Approves $175 Million for Gotion

he highly debated EV battery plant in Mecosta County clears another hurdle after the Senate Appropriations Committee approved $175 million dollars of taxpayer money to go toward the project. The money was transferred from the state coffers to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to be used to build up the work site for the Gotion project in Mecosta’s Green Township. Now, the legislature’s role in the project is done.