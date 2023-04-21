MTM On The Road: Tart Trails Celebrating Earth Day with Spring Work Bees

For Earth Day, Tart Trails is working hard to beautify the environment with their annual Spring Work Bees.

Every year, Tart Trails gets active to host work bees at many different locations that help get the trails ready for the spring and summer.

During this time of year the trails could witness invasive species, debris, and garbage on the sides that are harmful to the environment and could be dangerous to people.

Advertisement

Volunteers are able to come out to make the environment safer but also make great connections for the same cause.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler, are on the trails getting all the details about what’s happening at different Spring Work Bee locations.