Make Your Mark on the Community Mural at the Art Seen Festival in Midland

Art Seen Festival

The Art Seen Festival is returning to Midland for its third year, showcasing mural making and performances by local musicians.

The festival is happening June 3 and 4, and promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

This year’s festival will feature a community mural in Downtown and a commissioned mural in Center City.

The community mural invites you to come pick up a brush and make your mark at the Little Forks site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Here to tell us more is committee member Julia Kepler and Annie Stout from communications.