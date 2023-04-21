Skip to Main

Make Your Mark on the Community Mural at the Art Seen Festival in Midland

04/21/2023 11:10 AM EDT

Art Seen Festival

The Art Seen Festival is returning to Midland for its third year, showcasing mural making and performances by local musicians.

The festival is happening June 3 and 4, and promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

This year’s festival will feature a community mural in Downtown and a commissioned mural in Center City.

The community mural invites you to come pick up a brush and make your mark at the Little Forks site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Here to tell us more is committee member Julia Kepler and Annie Stout from communications.

