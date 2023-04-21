LSSU, Police, Fire and EMS Team Up to Train for Mass Casualty Events

On Friday morning, several Sault Ste. Marie area agencies practiced responding to a mass casualty incident.

Lake Superior State University teamed up with Soo Fire Department, My Michigan Medical Center and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department for a drill involving a car wreck with multiple injuries. LSSU’s Nursing, EMS, Fire Science, Criminal Justice and Public Safety programs all participated.

Officials say communication between multiple agencies is crucial in emergencies like the one they practiced for.

“It has to be done. It’s their first experience with this simulation. It provides a safe, risk-free environment where they are incorporating their skills before they go back out,” said Sheree Weems, interim simulation director.

This is the first such training session since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.