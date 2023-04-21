John Ball Zoo Heads Up Conservation Efforts All Year Long

For over 30 years the John Ball Zoo’s Wildlife Conservation Fund has been spearheading conservation projects throughout the world, with a specific focus on animals here in the Great Lakes region.

The John Ball Zoo is an accredited organization with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and it participates in the Species Survival Plan. As a member of these programs the zoo takes part in a wide range of conservation efforts.

box turtle 1

One of the many projects currently being undertaken is the restoration of the box turtle here in Michigan. The John Ball Zoo is stepping in to raise these young turtles to maturity so they are not preyed upon by raccoons and other predators that have caused a drop in mature box turtle populations.

box turtle 2

For more information visit the John Ball Zoo conservation page.