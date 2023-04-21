Great Lakes Environmental Festival Comes to Manistee, Awards Two Local Groups

While most people are gearing up for Saturday’s Earth Day festivities one group in Manistee got started early.

The Great Lakes Environmental Festival kicked off Friday in downtown Manistee at West Shore Community College. Two local groups were awarded for protecting the environment and the people that enjoy it.

The Great Lakes Environmental Festival was started by husband and wife, Dr. Ziggy Kozicki and Dr. Stephanie Baiyasi-Kozicki in a college classroom in 2007. Since then the festival has grown to teach communities about environmental issues and ways people can keep the Earth clean.

“We want to improve the collective consciousness so that if everyone works together, we can do some great things in Michigan,” Dr. Ziggy Kozicki explains.

They awarded the U.S. Coast Guard’s Manistee Station and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians for the work they’ve done for the environment. BMC Alexander Weiss, says he’s honored and happy to be able to protect the environment and the people of Manistee.

Great Lakes Environmental Festival

The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians was awarded for the work they’ve done on a number of projects. The Tribe is working on reintroducing a fish species called the Arctic Grayling and helped the state create it’s Climate Change Action Plan.

“That was very nice. We do a lot throughout our territories which is about 14 million acres. So, when we can focus on some of the local partners here in Manistee and our local area in our own backyard, that’s always a great thing,” states the Tribes Director of Natural Resources, Frank Beaver.

The Festival continues Saturday with more educational presentations as well as demonstrations from the Coast Guard. They’ll also have an EV car parade as well.