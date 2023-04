The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy has protected and cared for the region’s natural, scenic, farm and forest lands for more than three decades.

The non-profit organization protects over 46,000 acres of land and almost 150 miles of shoreline in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Manistee County.

Our lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher is live with the Conversancy ahead of Earth Day to find out more about the important work they do.

