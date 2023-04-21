DeTour High School’s Valedictorian Bryton Bailey Beats the Odds

An Upper Peninsula valedictorian is about to graduate with honors, and while that’s not unusual, she did it without the usual support from her parents.

It’s a story of one young woman’s triumph against all odds.

DeTour high school’s valedictorian, Bryton Bailey said she chose to not be like her parents and go down a different path.

“I don’t have to be like them. I don’t have to be, you know, into parties or stuff like that. I can be who I want to be. I’m not who my parents are right now,” said Bailey.

The high school senior said she grew up in an unstable household.

“I was kind of bounced around from houses to houses because both my parents were addicts. But I still love them very much. They had their own problems, though, and unfortunately my dad passed away when I was ten due to it, and my mom still struggles with that right now,” said Bailey.

She eventually moved out and stayed with a friend that led to her getting emancipated.

“At some point in my life when I was 15, right before then, I struggled quite a bit. I’m trying to find out who I was and if I had to be like them or not. And just looking around from other kids who were for doing different jobs and were acting different than their parents, I kind of like pieced together,” said Bailey.

While other teens look to their families for direction, for Bailey, school was her lifeline.

“I went into my sports and my schoolwork because this was like my safe haven. My mom wasn’t here, and, you know, I didn’t have to deal with any sort of personal drama going on here. I can relax and I could focus on what I could do,” said Bailey.

Bailey worked her tail off while in high school, not only in classes getting a 1300 on her SAT, but also as an athlete, playing basketball, track, and volleyball.

The national honors student is also very active in band and theatre. She also volunteers countless hours for kids and seniors alike.

Bailey is headed to the University of Michigan with the help of a prestigious scholarship this fall to study to become a nuclear physicist.

As she looks to her future, Bailey says, it’s not your past that defines you, it’s the present.

“I would tell them personally that your situation doesn’t determine who you will become. You do so you should not rely on your past to shape your future. You should rely on yourself and your present and what you should do instead,” said Bailey.