Crafting with the Katies: Make Your Own Wire Art Sign

For this week’s Crafting with the Katies, we’ll be making some wire art signs for the Good Day Northern Michigan and The Four set, but this is a craft you can recreate at home!

To make your own wire art sign, you’ll need:

Wooden board

Nails

Hammer

Drill

Wire cutters

.28 gauge colorful wire

Painter’s tape

Pencil

Access to a printer

A design in mind!

To make your own wire art sign follow these steps:

Step one: Figure out a design you’d like to make with your wire art. Print that design out on a piece of paper, and make sure to find a wooden board big enough to fit what you’d like to make.

Step two: Go through your design and mark points of where a nail should go on your paper. Think of where some anchor points will be. This will be where you drill a hole and eventually nail in a nail to anchor your wire.

Step three: Take your design and tape it down to your wooden board. Make sure it’s centered.

Step four: Take your drill and start drilling holes where you marked on your design. Check to make sure you’re holding your drill straight up and down.

Step five: Once you’ve drilled each hole, remove your paper from your board.

Step six: Start nailing in your nails, making sure they come out to about the same length.

Step seven: Once you’ve completed nailing your nails, you can start taking some colored wire and wrapping it around your nails. Make sure you push down on the wire so you can make room for layering more wire!

That’s it! This craft may take some more time and prep work to complete, but you’ll be happy with the results!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies do, email them at katywashburn@9and10news.com and katiebirecki@9and10news.com.