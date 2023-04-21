City of Cadillac Celebrating Earth Day at the Cadillac Commons

The 2023 Earth Day celebration is gearing up in Cadillac, and this year is expected to be the biggest one yet.

On Sunday, with almost 30 vendors on the books, there will be plenty to check out at The Market at the Cadillac Commons.

9&10′s very own NanBop farm will be there with kids’ activities and tips on how to start a small garden.

It’s all in effort to share information to solve environmental problems and spread awareness of how fragile our environment is.

“If we don’t have a consciousness about what’s happening in our environment, that could make it hard for us to live on this planet. We have to have a plan to make sure that our water is healthy, our soil is healthy because we depend on all these things to live,” Joyce Petrakovitz, the assistant coordinator, said.

The celebrations take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with live music, and the first 175 kids to show up will get a free tree.