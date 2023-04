In celebration of Earth Day, we sat down with Terry Bertrand from Barker Creek Nursey to discuss ways that you can get your hands dirty.

Terry tells us what we should be doing right now to prepare our gardens for spring and warmer temperatures. We also discuss how to design a garden and some useful tools to jumpstart your growing season, such as Morgan Compost’s “Dairy Doo”.

For more information visit the Barker Creek Nursery website.