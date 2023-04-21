5 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About Earth Day

You might know that Saturday, Apr. 22 is Earth Day, but where did it come from and why do we celebrate? Here are some interesting facts about this worldwide celebration that’s been going on for more than 50 years.

Earth Day Was Created After an Oil Spill In 1969

U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day after a massive leak spilled millions of gallons of oil off the coast of California in 1969. Nelson organized a teach-in at college campuses and chose Apr. 22 because it fell between spring break and final exams.

Earth Day Led to the Creation of the EPA

The same year Earth Day started, 1970, President Richard Nixon approved the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency. Earth Day also led to the passage of national legislation like the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Education Act, and more.

Each Year, Earth Day and Earth Month Have a Specific Theme

Earth Day happens annually, but every year is focused on a different theme. According to EarthDay.org, the theme for 2023 is “Invest In Our Planet.” The organization says “this year’s theme focuses on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and the more than 1 billion citizens who participate annually in Earth Day to do their part.”

In the U.S., We Each Create About 5 Pounds of Waste Every Day

According to the EPA, the U.S. creates about 300 million tons of trash every year. When you break it down, that’s about 4.9 pounds of trash per person, per day. To put it in perspective, that’s like if every person in the country threw away a toaster every single day.

There Is an (Unofficial) Flag for Earth Day

Environmental advocate John McConnell created a flag to represent the whole Earth in 1968. McConnell created the flag after seeing a photo of Earth from space in Life magazine. His flag later became the unofficial flag of Earth Day.