3 Killed In Crash Involving Wrong-Way Driver In Roscommon Co.

Michigan State Police from the Houghton Lake Post say three people died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

Troopers say they responded to the crash a little after 10 a.m. on Roscommon Road in Higgins Township.

They say 36-year-old Ben William Coffin from Prudenville was headed north on Roscommon Road when he veered into the southbound lane. He ended up hitting another vehicle.

John Franklin Leline and Regina Marie Leline, both 73 from Roscommon, were killed. Coffin was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

MSP says the crash is still under investigation.