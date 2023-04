If you have been considering a new tattoo there is no better time for some fresh ink.

On Saturday April 22, from noon until 7 p.m. Ram and Aaron Lee of Ram Lee Tattoo will be donating 50% of all profits made to the veteran support organization 22 2 None.

22 2 None is a non-profit veteran organization that works to combat veteran suicide and raise awareness for issues that plague our veteran community.

For more information visit the Ram Lee’s Traverse City Tattoo website.